The Lampasas River Watershed Partnership welcomes the public to participate in a stakeholder meeting July 25 in Lampasas. The meeting will be hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Research at the Lampasas County Farm Bureau Building, 1793 U.S. Highway 281.
Sign-in begins at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting will start at 6 p.m. Partnership meetings are free and open to the public.
The partnership formed in 2009 and is a group of local stakeholders who voluntarily work to improve and protect water quality of the Lampasas River Watershed.
The meeting will begin with an update of project activities within the watershed by Lisa Prcin, AgriLife Research associate and Lampasas River watershed coordinator. Prcin’s presentation will be followed by discussion from members of the partnership and the steering committee about revisions to the partnership ground rules and reorganization of the steering committee.
The watershed encompasses approximately 1,250 square miles and includes portions of Mills, Hamilton, Lampasas, Coryell, Burnet, Bell and Williamson counties.
