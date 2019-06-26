1. Financial skills. The city needs someone who is an expert at managing resources.

2. Accountability. Killeen needs a city manager who puts a premium on openness.

3. Experience.The ideal candidate will have a solid background in city management.

4. People skills. Someone who can work well with city staffers and council members.

5. Accessibility. Killeen needs a manager who will be open to input from residents.

