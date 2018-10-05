The city of Lampasas is seeking to improve internet service after a recent spate of outages.
In the summer of 2017, workers accidentally cut the city’s only fiber optic line, which left customers without phone and internet service for hours. City Manager Finley deGraffenried said about five outages occurred that summer.
“It was a real strain on our businesses and the public,” said deGraffenried.
The Lampasas Economic Development Corporation is conducting a study to boost internet options, the city manager said.
The EDC has engaged a consultant called Foresite, according to deGraffenried. A variety of options are being considered, which may include more ISPs and identifying additional cable routes.
The study is expected to conclude this week, and deGraffenried said the city seeks public input.
“We’re looking to try and assist in whatever role is appropriate,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.