The Lampasas Spring Ho festival will continue this year without carnival rides, according to a statement on the festival’s website.
“The Lampasas Spring Ho committee received communication from the carnival company, Magic Valley Rides of San Antonio, that they will not be coming to provide rides and attractions at this week’s Spring Ho,” according to the statement.
The statement said that organizers anticipate legal actions against the carnival company and had attempted to “force them to honor their contract.”
The carnival was scheduled for Friday through Sunday.
The week-long festival started on Monday and will continue through Sunday with other entertainment for families. On Saturday activities include an arts and crafts fair, pony rides, knockerball, washer and horseshoe pitching, and a softball tournament.
A 10K, 5K and 1-mile run will be held Saturday evening. A barbecue cook-off goes on all day on Saturday.
The arts and crafts fair and knockerball continues on Sunday.
The festival is meant to remember the history of Lampasas, which includes its springs like Hancock Springs, Hanna Springs, Cooper Springs and hundreds of other smaller springs as well as Sulphur Creek.
The festival started in 1972 and is supported by volunteers.
For more information about the festival, visit www.springho.com, email info@springho.com, or call 512-556-5301 or 512-556-5875.
