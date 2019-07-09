The Lampasas festival Spring Ho is going this week. Activities have already begun and they will continue through the end of the week.
On Monday, the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant took place and Little Miss Spring Ho and Miss Spring Ho were crowned.
Little Miss Spring Ho was 5-year-old Allyson Lockhart, the first runner up was 4-year-old Rylie Smith, second runner up was 5-year-old Kadi-Ann Harris and the third runner up was 5-year-old Gwendolyn Martin.
Miss Spring Ho was 16-year-old incoming senior Atleigh Hardaway who received a $2,500 scholarship, the first runner up was 17-year-old incoming senior Halen Ybarra who received a $2,000 scholarship, second runner up was 15-year-old incoming sophomore Bryli Wilson who received a $1,500 scholarship and the third runner up was 16-year-old incoming senior Conley Cockburn who received a $1,000 scholarship.
Events will run through Sunday with all kinds of fun for the family. There will be parades, dancing, live music and even water slides.
The big events are the Spring Ho dance on Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight. Moe Bandy will open Friday night and Johnny Bush will follow. Giovannie and the Hired Guns will open on Saturday night followed by the headliner Shane Smith and the Saints. It costs $20 at the gate to get in Friday night and $30 on Saturday night.
The Grand Parade will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. with Buck and Judy Lansford as the Grand Marshal.
The parade will begin on North Avenue in Lampasas, then will turn left down Chestnut Street, and then left on Third Street. Lastly, it will turn left on Hackberry Street which will be the final stretch of the parade.
For more information on Spring Ho and the schedule for all of the events of the week visit https://springho.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.