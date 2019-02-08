The City of Lampasas has announced it will begin its brush chipping program in March.
The pick up dates and areas are as follows:
March 4 to 8: Including the northwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
- March 11 to 15: Including the southwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 18 to 22: Including the southeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 25 to 29: Including the northeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
City-sponsored brush chipping will occur only during designated weeks and designated areas.
Brush must be no longer than 4 feet in length. No lumber or trash will be picked up, and the bundle must be out by the curb. No alley brush will be picked up.
