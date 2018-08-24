Lampasas residents have two opportunities to voice their opinions on the city’s property tax rate.
The first hearing will be 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27 at the council chambers, 408 S. Main St. The second hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at the same location.
The city has proposed a tax rate of 39.5218 cents per $100 property valuation, the same as the current rate.
Because the proposed tax rate is higher than the effective tax rate of 38.8369 cents, which would keep revenue the same as the previous fiscal year, the city is required to hold two public hearings before adopting a tax rate.
Lampasas council is set to officially adopt the fiscal 2019 budget on Sept. 10.
Questions on tax calculations should be directed to tax assessor Melissa Gonzales at 512-556-8058 or lampasascad@sbcglobal.net.
