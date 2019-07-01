The city of Lampasas has unveiled a new City logo for the first time in over 10 years. The new logo was designed to capture and highlight the city’s natural resources, according to a news release issued by the city.
“For several months Council and staff have expressed a desire to create a new logo that symbolizes the vibrant charm and energy of Lampasas,” Mayor Misti Talbert said in the release. “We collectively felt this particular logo, after reviewing numerous concepts, most accurately represents our heritage and the quality of life we take pride in.”
The City Council first reviewed multiple design concepts in their meeting on May 13 before selecting their final choice in the meeting on May 28. The new logo will replace the former logo in a phased approach, but will be visible on city vehicles, uniforms, letterhead, business cards, signage and more beginning this month.
