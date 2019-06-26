The westbound outside lane of East Rancier Avenue near the intersection of 4th Street will continue to be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through June 28. The inside lane will remain open to through traffic.
The lane closure is for concrete replacement. Excessive rain has caused project delays resulting in the extended closure.
Traffic is detoured to the inside lane during work hours. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices while in the area.
