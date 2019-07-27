Lot purchased

Traffic goes through the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. 

 Bryan Correira | Herald

The westbound outside lane of E. Rancier Avenue at 38th Street will be closed Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to a news release from the city of Killeen. The inside lane will remain open to through traffic.

The lane closure is for repair of a fire hydrant that requires entering the roadway to complete.

