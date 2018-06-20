The Copperas Cove street department will be removing a tree at the intersection of West Anderson Avenue and North 1st Street/North FM 116 on Thursday, according to a press release from the city.
There will be only one lane for the southbound traffic and one lane for the northbound traffic due to the size of the tree, the release said. When cutting of the tree, traffic will be stopped in both directions due to the possibility of limbs hitting vehicles.
There will be no through-traffic on West Anderson Avenue from Cassavaugh Drive to North 1st Street.
The work will begin 8 a.m. Thursday and will end sometime in the afternoon.
Drivers are requested to reduce their speed, obey flag directions and all traffic control devices. Drivers are instructed to watch for workers when passing through the area.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the street department at 254-547-2168 or public works at 254-547-0751.
