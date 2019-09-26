Road closure 1

The Clear Creek bridge that goes over Interstate 14 will have a lane closure on Monday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the southbound right lane across the Clear Creek bridge at Interstate-14 and the left-turn lane from the I-14 westbound frontage road to southbound Clear Creek at the bridge on Monday.

“The temporary closures are necessary to repair damaged bridge rail on the Clear Creek bridge,” according to a news release from TxDOT.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

