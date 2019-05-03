The southbound outside lane of WS Young Drive south of Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The inside lane will remain open to through traffic, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The lane closure is for right of way improvements related to a commercial project. Crews must use the southbound lane to complete their work.
Traffic will be detoured to the inside lane during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices and workers. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
The westbound lane of Bacon Ranch Road between OW Curry Drive and WS Young Drive will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound traffic will be detoured. Eastbound traffic will be permitted.
The lane closure is for installation of a sewer service line, and crews must use the westbound lane to complete their work.
Westbound motorists are asked to plan alternate routes. All motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices and workers. All lanes will be open after work hours.
