The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-14 at Clear Creek Road, from 7 p.m. Tuesday night to 7 a.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
The temporary closures will allow the contractor to pour concrete for the deck of the new westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge that will span the mainlanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road, according to a news release from TxDOT.
Eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. Northbound and southbound Clear Creek Road traffic will also be diverted to the frontage roads at the bridge. Traffic control will be handled by flaggers and law enforcement officers, during the bridge pour operation.
This roadway reconfiguration project, which began last August, is scheduled for completion in late summer, weather permitting, according to TxDOT.
TxDOT urges motorists to reduce their speed when approaching the work zone, seek an alternate route, when possible, be cautious and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.