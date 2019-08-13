Many Milam County agencies and firefighters were at a large brush fire Monday off FM 908, according to a Facebook post by the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department. The Texas Forest Service was requested to assist in putting out the fire.
Milam County is under an outdoor burn ban until further notice, according to the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.