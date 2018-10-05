The Killeen area could see more than an inch and a half of rain next week from a large system that will sweep through central and southern regions of the nation.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts rain chances will begin to ramp up starting this weekend, with about 30 percent chances lasting through Sunday.
Those chances increase to 40 percent on Columbus Day. On Tuesday, about an 80 percent chance for heavy, severe rain is predicted, according to meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
The Killeen area is on the southern end of this “very large” storm system, Hernandez said. Areas north of Central Texas will see much heavier rain of at least 4 inches.
“It looks like it’s going to be wetter than average this month,” Hernandez said for the Killeen region.
So far, just about half an inch of rain has been seen for the month of October. Nearly 6 and a half inches of rain fell over Killeen in September, readings at Killeen Skylark Airfield indicate.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 with a low of 72.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 85 and a low of 72.
The high on Columbus Day is expected to be 82 with a low of 71.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 81 with a low of 65.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is just under 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is just under 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
