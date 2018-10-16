“It’s always fun getting to talk to you. I’ll let you go. Goodbye,” the voice of Larry Cole said as a voicemail played during the opening slideshow of his Tuesday morning funeral service.
Close to 150 people gathered at First Baptist Church of Killeen to remember Cole, a former Killeen city councilman who died in an Oct. 5 car accident.
Photos of Cole filled the church’s projection screens while “Love Remains” played, the lyrics stating that “the end is not goodbye.”
Randy Wallace, pastor of First Baptist, welcomed friends and family to what he called a celebration of a life lived well.
“Within about five minutes of meeting Larry, I knew he was strongly opinionated,” Wallace said, recalling regular breakfasts shared with Cole. “Within about six minutes I knew he was usually right. Within seven, I knew he had a huge heart.”
Senior pastor of Skyline Baptist Church Ashley Payne, also spoke of breakfasts with Cole.
“I’ve never been one to turn down a meal,” Payne said. “Then I realized how early Larry liked to eat breakfast.”
Payne recalled that Cole and his wife had opened their home to him when he was transitioning out of the Army and had no place to stay. He also said that Cole had provided countless Bibles for the church, acting any time Payne expressed a need.
“In typical Larry fashion, he never wanted credit for it.”
Cole served on the Killeen city council from 2006 to 2011, following 16 years of service on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the Gideon’s.
“I don’t know all of the decisions he made for the city, but I found him to be a man of his word, and I appreciated Larry and his family,” Jack Husung, former pastor of Skyline Baptist Church, said during Tuesday’s service.
Cole, originally from Odessa, served 24 years in the Army and 12 in the National Guard. He was an armor officer with tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars for valor and two Cross Gallantry awards, one with Palm and another with Gold Star.
After the service, Cole was buried with full military honors at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
