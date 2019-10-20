WEATHER Graphic

After a weekend a warmer-than-average temperatures, The Killeen/Fort Hood area may feel temperatures more closely associated with fall when late night rain chances will drop the highs back down to the upper 70s, low 80s, according to the forecast from National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The high temperature today is expected to stay around 91 degrees, while the low temperature could reach 64. There is 20% chance of rain this evening growing to 80% after 1 a.m. tonight.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.