The Great Killeen Free Clinic will host a cooking series called “A Taste of Latin American Heritage” once a month during the next three months, according to a news release issued by the clinic’s new health coordinator.
The classes will be sponsored by the Greater Killeen Community Clinic and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Each session is meant to celebrate the eating style of Latin American ancestors from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean through monthly recipe demonstrations that are enjoyable, affordable and healthy, according to the release.
The presentations and free lunches will be from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 11, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13 in the Community Development Training Room at 802 N. Second St.
For a spot at one of the cooking sessions, residents are asked to RSVP with Health Coordinator Stephanie Wallace at stephanie.gkfclinic@gmail.com or by phone at 254-213-3550, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.