Coryell Memorial Hospital officials are suing the general contractor and insurance company involved in a natural gas explosion that occurred in June, which killed three construction workers and injured 13 more.
Adolfson & Peterson Inc., the contractor over the multi-million dollar project on the hospital, and Zurich American Insurance Company, are the defendants in the case for millions of dollars in a settlement dispute.
According to a complaint filed Jan. 24 in the 52nd District Court in Gatesville, the hospital seeks a temporary injunction to prevent the contractor from negotiating with the insurance company on a settlement amount.
Coryell Memorial is alleging that Zurich paid the company $2 million, unbeknownst to officials.
"In December 2018, Zurich presented AP and Coryell an 'undisputed settlement offer' of $9,139,966.58 for the CUP remediation and reconstruction work,” the complaint reads.
“In doing so, it reflected the 'net' amount of this offer as $7.1 million-- predicated on the unsubstantiated prior advance to AP of $2 million. Both Zurich and AP again failed to provide any material details or information to Coryell concerning this purported advance.
“If a temporary injunction is not granted, Coryell will suffer imminent and irreparable harm — for which it has no adequate remedy at law.”
The utility plant building that Adolfson & Peterson Inc. worked on, a 117,000-square-foot project that started in November 2016, was set to feature new operating rooms, a new 25-bed hospital portion, a 16-bed rehab center and new administrative offices. Currently, the project is on hold, according to the hospital.
Hospital officials, Adolfson & Peterson Inc. and Zurich American Insurance Company did not immediately respond to Herald requests for comment.
