Over 40 community leader and spokeswomen reached out to local girls during the second annual IT (Intelligent & Talented) Girls conference at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Friday.
“It’s really nice that these people put together this great event that girls can … learn leadership skills and train to enhance their future,” said 12-year-old Ona Eneli.
The IT Girls started as a mentoring program at South Belton Middle School in Belton in 2016 — with overwhelming success, officials said.
“These girls chose of their own volition to be part of something that is empowering, that is positive, that is teaching them about goals and being disciplined,” said IT Girls founder Aya Eneli. “Clearly there is a need.”
To reach more girls in the Killeen area, Eneli decided 2017 to start holding a conference during the summer.
“We also added monthly workshops. Our next one is going to be a bowling party on July 22,” she said.
Over 30 community leaders shared their inspiring stories with the attending IT Girls during lunch to show them what is possible if you work toward a goal.
“First of all, I want them to stay positive, no matter what direction their life is going to now,” said Georgette Hurt, a police detective in Copperas Cove.
As a foster child, her journey has not been easy.
“I want to share some of my life experiences with them … and tell them what I did to turn my life around,” Hurt said.
She hoped to be part of next year’s IT Girls conference as well.
“There is so much negativity that the girls are exposed to all the time, it’s good to be around people that are positive,” said Hurt.
Guest speakers with a variety of backgrounds and professions shared their thoughts, knowledge and advice with the IT girls to teach them about intelligence, respect and leadership.
“We definitely want the girls to realize how gifted they are, regardless of what may be going on in their lives,” Eneli said. “They will face challenges and … every journey is different but we want them to know you can dream bigger.”
Almost 200 girls between ages 11 and 17 attended the conference.
Twelve-year-old Janay Davis from Killeen was happy to be an IT Girl.
“I wanted to come because it feels like a really good place for girls to come and learn about themselves,” she said. “It is interesting to see that other people have different backgrounds and how they developed until today.”
The different mentoring sessions focused on a variety of topics, including leadership skills, building healthy relationships, financial literacy, self-defense and college readiness.
“We want them to enlarge their vision and see what’s possible but also show them what it takes to get to the next level,” Eneli said.
Debbie Nash-King, a Killeen councilwoman, and Cynthia Hernandez, executive director of Belton Economic Development Cooperation, pronounced during the conference, that June 8th will officially be IT Girl day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.