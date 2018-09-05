The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce has extended the registration period for the Leadership Killeen training course, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 19. Participants will attend class one day each month at various hosted locations.
The curriculum focuses on a different topic each month, such as Fort Hood, education, quality of life, healthcare, business and economic development, and both local and state government. The monthly sessions will combine information, problem-solving and leadership development, according to a press release issued by Jennifer Hetzel, the chamber’s director of research.
“Leadership Killeen has been by far the most educational, engaging, and enjoyable leadership program that I’ve had the pleasure of attending,” H-E-B Area Community Coordinator Johnny Mojica said in the release.
According to Hetzel, 26 people are already registered for Leadership Killeen, and the course only has 30 slots. Registration for the 2018-2019 class has been extended to Friday. For more information or to apply, visit killeenchamber.com/leadership_killeen_information or contact Caitrin Rivera at caitrin@killeenchamber.com or 254.526.9551.
