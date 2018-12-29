As a new year — and a new Texas Legislature — approaches, the city of Killeen has its eyes set on one major obstacle in 2019: the 100 percent disabled property tax exemption.
The exemption, approved by an act of the Legislature in 2009, has been a burden for cities around Fort Hood with a high concentration of military retirees and veterans.
According to state law, the exemption gives veterans with a 100 percent disability rating from the Department of Veterans Affairs a full property tax waiver on their homes,
The concern for local legislators, they say, is not the state-mandated exemption itself, which they argue is well deserved, but a lack of reimbursement from the Legislature, which requires cities to honor the benefit.
In Killeen alone, the city will miss out on around $3.5 million in property tax revenue in fiscal 2019 — a growing deficit that has forced the city to make difficult expenditure cuts in areas like public safety, they said.
In addition, cities must honor other state-mandated exemptions for less than 100 percent disabled veterans. The total loss for Killeen from all those exemptions combined is $5.3 million, with around $1.2 million in state aid not factored in.
To tackle the issue, Killeen will turn to its hired lobbyist, The Schlueter Group, and its area representatives, including one who will be serving his first term in Austin.
Texas House District 54 Rep.-elect Dr. Brad Buckley, a Salado veterinarian who practices in Killeen, said Friday he has been in the preliminary stages of drafting a bill that would add Harker Heights to the list of cities that receive disproportionate impact aid from the state and also seek dollar-for-dollar reimbursement for cities and counties.
“This is the ultimate unfunded mandate — a state program that disproportionately impacts local cities with no help from the state,” Buckley told the Herald. “Once I’m sworn in, we’ll begin working on telling this story to legislators.”
Current progress
Buckley, who will be sworn in Jan. 8, said he and his staff have been working on possible legislation to address the impact of the exemption.
One of his targets is adding Harker Heights to the list of five cities and counties that receive some reimbursement from the state for the disproportionate impact of the exemption. The current list includes Killeen, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Bell County and Coryell County.
In Heights, the city’s 1,146 exempt homesteads represent nearly $247 million in value — or around 13 percent of the city’s total tax base, proportionally higher than the impact on Killeen.
But unlike Killeen, there is no help coming from the state because the city’s border does not directly touch Fort Hood. City Manager David Mitchell said in July the city will lose nearly $1.5 million from the 100 percent exemption in fiscal 2019 — a 40 percent increase from 2017.
Adding Harker Heights to the list of cities without a corresponding increase in appropriations from the state would require existing funds to be further stretched out among more local entities, likely limiting the funds that could be disbursed.
“The obstacle for any legislation is getting increased appropriation,” Buckley said.
That obstacle will be larger after the Killeen area loses its representation on the Texas House Appropriations Committee.
District 54 Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, was appointed a junior member on the spending committee following his election in November 2016. With Buckley’s upset over Cosper in the May 22 runoff for the GOP primary, that place on an influential committee could be out of reach.
Buckley said he planned to reach out to the new House Speaker following his election in January and seek an influential committee post — which could include the appropriations committee.
Buckley said he anticipated Texas House District 25 Rep. Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, to be appointed by his peers to the post recently vacated by longtime Speaker Joe Straus, of San Antonio.
“I’ll sit down with him and talk to him about my concerns and my interests,” Buckley said. “I care deeply about this exemption, public education and water resources.”
Building a coalition
While bringing aid to Harker Heights could prove difficult, convincing legislators in the House and Senate to appropriate millions more in reimbursements will be a more difficult task.
Buckley said the key to success would be building a coalition of legislators — including District 55 Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple; District 59 Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville; and District 24 Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway — to help “tell the story” of how a lack of funding for the exemption has hurt local cities.
“When you look at our local communities, just the sheer impact on the value of properties that come off the rolls is increasing,” Buckley said. “The other case I make is that in a time where cities are being scrutinized for their property taxes, you could say our local communities are already working under a revenue cap. It’s forcing communities to make hard choices and consider new fees.”
Another concern, Buckley said, is the effect of weakened infrastructure around Fort Hood, which is a major boost to the Texas economy.
“The final pitch is that this exemption, when it impacts city services and public safety and good infrastructure, it impacts the military value of Fort Hood,” Buckley said. “No one wants to harm the impact of Fort Hood and what it brings to the state.”
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, Fort Hood directly and indirectly employed more than 150,000 residents in 2017 and contributed at least $24.56 billion to the state economy.
Local pitches
While Buckley works to build new legislation, cities around Fort Hood are drafting their own sales pitches for state legislators.
On Dec. 11, the Killeen City Council approved its list of “state legislative principles” that act as a guidebook for the city and its lobbyist in the coming Legislature.
At the top of the list are two items: Seek full reimbursement for the 100 percent disabled veteran property tax exemption and fight any other “unfunded mandates” from the state that could further hamstring the city’s budget.
The cost of fighting for those initiatives is steep.
In addition to Hilary Shine, Killeen’s director of communications who is also the formal spokeswoman for the city in Austin, the city employs a $100,000-a-year lobbying firm headed by Stan Schlueter, a former state legislator whose name adorns a major thoroughfare in the city.
Some council members, including Councilman Gregory Johnson, have criticized the city’s arrangement with Schlueter, saying there are no performance measures on Schlueter’s contract. Shine said Dec. 11 the two priority items on the principles list would act as a sort of measure for the next Legislature.
If those meaures are not met, the city could be left in the lurch for another two fiscal years before a new Legislature convenes. That lack of revenue could put further burden on the city’s public safety departments, which have experienced a lack of competitive pay, manpower and equipment in recent years.
“Whether it’s about streets or parks, the people who you are giving an exemption are losing out on quality of life,” Shine said Dec. 10.
Cove and Harker Heights both do not have their own lobbyists, but have previously said they are planning to lobby the state during the coming session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.