The annual Lemonade Day build-a-stand workshop has been rescheduled for this Saturday, after last Saturday's inclement weather forced organizers to postpone the event.
The event will still be held at Heights Lumber & Supply, 602 West Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Approximately 100 children will attend the workshop and learn how to make a Lemonade Day stand.
Lemonade Day is the first weekend of May and the children will be seen at their stands around area cities.
According to event organizer Amanda Sequeira, there are still spots available for the build-a-stand workshop. Parents are asked to sign their children up through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/build-a-stand-workshop-rescheduled-tickets-44994889927?aff=es2 to make sure the event does not go over max capacity.
"(Parents) can just search for Build-A-Stand Workshop (Rescheduled) in Killeen, and it should pull up," Sequeira said.
For more information on Lemonade Day, go to lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area.
