After months of preparation and build-up, the anticipated weekend is finally here: children across the Killeen-Fort Hood area will be serving up tasty beverages for Lemonade Day.
“We will have a better idea of just have many stands we will have (today), but we expect to have at least 200 kids this year,” Lemonade Day organizer Amanda Sequeira said. “Some stands will just be open one day, but many will be open both days (Saturday and Sunday). We have a lot of enthusiastic entrepreneurs this year.”
Lemonade Day weekend will have some stands opening as early as 8 a.m. and many will remain open until the late afternoon.
The event began in 2007 as a way to teach children business and management skills that will help them in life. The children participating in Lemonade Day create lemonade stands that they set up during the weekend and sell their own, homemade lemonade to customers.
III Corps on Fort Hood will officially kick-off Lemonade Day Friday with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. at III Corps Headquarters.
Col. Todd Fox will provide opening remarks, and Fort Hood Lemonade Day participants will be presented with their Certificates of Occupancy, a new feature this year that marks a stand’s official status and location over the weekend.
