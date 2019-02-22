The Lemonade Day 2019 season officially kicks-off Saturday at the Clear Creek PX with an event to highlight in a superhero-themed event on Fort Hood, according to a news release.
Garrison commander Col. Henry Perry will provide opening remarks at noon on behalf of Fort Hood leadership. Families can register youth for Lemonade Day, play games, win prizes and enjoy specials offered by the PX in support of the event.
The event runs from noon to 3 p.m.
Lemonade Day is the first weekend in May. For more information about Lemonade Day, visit http://forthood.lemonadeday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.