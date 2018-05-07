The seventh annual Lemonade Day continued Sunday, and stands across the Fort Hood area continued to draw crowds with sweet (and sour) treats.
Despite being the second day of business for many stands, the proprietors still enjoyed the event.
“Yesterday my feet were hurting, but I had a lot of fun,” Briana Liles, 9, said. “Today is even more fun, and I already really want to do it again next year.”
Liles was using her stand — located at Wal-Mart in Copperas Cove — to raise money for alopecia awareness. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s body to attack its hair, causing the hair to fall out. The amount of hair loss is different in every case.
The money raised at the stands was going to a variety of good causes.
Also, not only were the lemonade stands selling tasty drinks to help area residents stay cool, many had a variety of foods for customers, including lemon cupcakes, candy, hot dogs and burgers.
“All the money we raise this weekend is going to the funding of a dog park here in Copperas Cove,” Emily Kimball said.
Kimball is the Five Hills Copperas Cove Ambassador, and her chosen platform is helping area dogs.
“On Tuesday, we are meeting with Joe Brown with Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation to begin the process of picking a location for the dog park,” she said.
Kimball offered customers two choices of lemonade, original and strawberry, as well as a variety of other foods: There was lemon cake, lemon flavored candies, hot dogs and chips.
“My mom and I made the lemonade and the lemon cake,” she said. “I recommend the strawberry lemonade. I don’t usually like strawberries, but I love this.”
Lemonade Day customers also seemed to enjoy the variety of options available.
Kimball’s stand was also located in front of Wal-Mart in Copperas Cove, and received a steady stream of business.
“We didn’t even know this was going on this weekend, but we saw a lot of stands yesterday, too,” Tanya Uhlig said.
Uhlig was out shopping with her daughter, Alyssa, and they stopped on their way out of Wal-Mart so Alyssa could try some lemonade. “This is nice. Yesterday we stopped at a stand out near PetCo in Killeen, and that was good, too.”
