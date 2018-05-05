Young entrepreneurs took the opportunity to sell lemonade in the Killeen-Fort Hood area on Lemonade Day on Saturday.
More than 200 children from Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and surrounding areas put up their uniquely decorated stands in bright sunshine to sell lemonade and other goodies.
“The Lemonade Day is a free community event that introduces youth to entrepreneurship,” said Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day city director. “We are teaching them about so much more than just sugar, lemons and water. It’s about business, how to be forward-thinkers and how to be influencers in our society.”
Sticking to the Lemonade Day motto “spend a little, save a little, give a little,” kids were running their business with high hopes and meaningful intentions.
Seven-year-old Tyler Scott participated in Lemonade Day for the first time and was set up at Lions Club Park in Killeen. He served a free cookie with each glass of freshly squeezed lemonade. Scott didn’t just get a glimpse into the real business world but wanted to give back to his community.
“I have my lemonade stand because I want to give money to the homeless,” he said.
Sixth-grader Jerry Wilson positioned his stand nearby with his friends Kiterrius Queen and Logan Figgy to sell their “Texas Style Lemonade.” The trio enjoyed the opportunity to make their own money and learn how to do it right.
“It taught us how to make good plans, how to put them into action and how to work as a team,” Queen said.
Sequeira visited many lemonade stands with Lemonade Day partners and sponsors on their VIP bus tour to include the winners from the Best Tasting Lemonade Contest.
“It’s important for them to see local community members come out to support their business”, Sequeira said.
Three Cousins Lemonade, located outside Chick-Fil-A in Killeen, won the Best Lemonade Presentation. Zerin Albritton, Tanithand Enzo Rocha decorated their stand with personal pictures and created a special family tree logo for their shirts.
“We want to use the money we make for a trip to Iowa to see our sister”, Enzo said. Their sister Janae will graduate in the summer.
Each of them came up with a signature flavor to give their lemonade a special touch. Customers were able to choose between Dab N’ Berry, Dino Grape-Grape and Just Unicorn.
Lemonade Day is an annual event and concludes today throughout Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen and Harker Heights.
