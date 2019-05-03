The lemonade will be flowing this weekend.
Lemonade Day weekend starts Saturday and continues on Sunday, as children throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood area will be selling the cold, sweet drink as an opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and to make some cash.
“Lemonade Day is a free, community program dedicated to teaching children, pre-K through high school, how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand,” according to a news release from Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area. “Lemonade Day is presented by First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and local sponsors H-E-B and Chick-fil-A.”
Children in the program have been preparing for weeks, building stands and perfecting their lemonade recipes.
“It might be sweet. It might be sour, but my lemonade is the drink of the hour,” said Mia Grantham, one of sixteen participants in the tenth annual Best Tasting Lemonade Contest last Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park. Children from the Fort Hood Area community participated in the event sponsored by H-E-B which kicks off the final week before Lemonade Day. Awards were given to Tamia and Thomas Carroll for Best Overall Tasting Lemonade, Dalton Stafford for Most Unique Lemonade and Briana and Brayden Liles for Best Lemonade Presentation.
“I felt confident about my lemonade being unique but wasn’t certain it would be the most unique,” said Dalton of his Tropical Sunrise lemonade. “I also enjoyed talking with the other participants and learning about the charities they were raising money for. I tried the other lemonades and was amazed by all of the creativity”
VIP judges for the event included Mayor Spencer Smith of Harker Heights, Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Yancey of Copperas Cove, Mayor Pro-Tem Jim Kilpatrick of Killeen, Garrison Command Sergeant Major Byron Larsen, Raising Cane’s Manager Shaun Smith, H-E-B Plus Manager Jason Rose and Maria Reed, founder of Moving with the Military.
“Being a judge was an incredible experience,” said Reed. “The young entrepreneurs were so excited to share their recipes and business plans. I loved engaging with them as they delivered their message and shared the joys of participating in the event.”
The Best Tasting Lemonade Contest is held every year and gives the community a sneak peek of what they can expect during Lemonade Day weekend, May 4-5. A select group of children of various ages competed for the best tasting lemonade by offering samples of their lemonade creations to local VIP judges. Contest participants had to submit a written or video entry telling why their lemonade was the best to earn a spot at the contest.
Lemonade stands will be set up at various neighborhoods and businesses in the area, and hours differ by location. For a map of the stands and more information, go to forthood.lemonadeday.org.
