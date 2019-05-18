Central Texas College hosted its 10th annual Epically Geeky Expo (EGX), formerly known as Geekfest, on Saturday, the second of the three-day event. The Saturday events took place at the Mayborn Science Theater building, as well as the Anderson Campus Center.
Event organizer Jennifer Hetzel said EGX is branded as a minicon and is similar to a comic con. EGX looks for anything geeky, with a focus on creators and art. “We also are obviously targeting the typical ‘con-style’ stuff like superheros, movies ... stories that people get really into,” Hetzel said.
One of the creators was Zack Norman, owner of Cedar Hill Woodworking, LLC in Copperas Cove. Norman began at EGX as a vendor last year and enjoyed it. “I really enjoyed the power of supporting the local community,” he said.
Norman returned this year as the head of the gaming committee. At the time of the interview, he was overseeing those playing "Dungeons & Dragons", or D&D. Norman was also selling his woodworking pieces.
Almost all the classrooms in the technology building were filled with different programs, ranging from the D&D contest, to video game contests, to discussions about the concept of a multiverse.
Walking the halls were people spectacularly dressed in costumes. Some costumes were from classic characters. Others were very unique. One of the classics was Gabriel Gonzalez from Marlin, Texas. He was dressed as the World War II version of Captain America. It was also his third time visiting EGX, and enjoyed seeing people he knew.
“Meeting old friends was pretty cool,” Gonzalez said.
One of the most unique costumes was a double cosplay by Meghan Ferguson and Dwayne Sutherland of Belton. They were cosplaying characters from the “Overwatch” video game who were cosplaying as characters from “Scooby Doo.” It was their second year at EGX, and they will continue to come in the future.
“It’s nice to have a local event in line with our hobbies and interests,” Sutherland said.
EGX continues today with events going from noon to 6 p.m. For a detailed schedule and list of events visit the EGX website at http://www.egx.ctcd.edu/.
