The Killeen Civic and Conference Center was filled with positive energy Sunday as area residents turned out in droves for the semi annual Killeen Metaphysical Fair, which offers spiritual healing services to attendees.

"When we come here, we are coming with the intent to help the community of Killeen to heal," said Ricardo Gonzales, one of the organizers of the event. "We are here to help them."

