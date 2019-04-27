HARKER HEIGHTS — The Friends of the Library spring book sale at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was another successful event, drawing a healthy crowd of people on Friday and a steady stream of customers on Saturday.
Friday’s sales drew an unprecedented $1,200. Friends of the Library president Vivian Marschik said, ”We made about $1,200 in two hours on Friday…We did a very brisk business.”
The sale was still going strong on Saturday, with a steady flow of people browsing the many tables, shelves, and carts, poring over the stacks of books, choosing their titles, and then making their purchases.
Fifteen-year-old Maddy Purscell was at the sale with her mother, Killeen resident Molly Hunter. She said she prefers the science fiction and fantasy genres. “I love books,” Maddy said. “I’m reading Game of Thrones right now.”
Many people came armed with large bags, knowing they would be making large purchases, like Kempner resident Samantha Baker.
She bought three large bags of books, including children’s, fiction, and cookbooks. “I don’t discriminate,” Baker said. “I like a lot of stuff.
The two-day total raised from the sale was $2,823.65. Proceeds from the sale will go to the library’s children’s programs.
At the end of the day, any leftover items went to organizations such as local homeless shelters.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “Our Friends of the Library really support us and our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.