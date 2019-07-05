After the excitement of a holiday barbecue, reality returned Friday to the tent city homeless community that has formed outside the shuttered homeless shelter in downtown Killeen.
The Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen closed 48 days ago, with administrators saying they had lost grant money and needed to raise money to reopen.
Some of the homeless people who stayed at the shelter now live on its grounds. The encampment earned the title “tent city,” and consisted of 22 tents Friday.
On July Fourth, Operation Phantom Support provided a big barbecue for the tent city residents.
On Friday, however, the encampment was very quiet. Four residents were resting on the benches and camp chairs along the wall of the shelter.
Three others rested in the shade on the east side of the property.
One resident collected trash.
Others rested in their tents.
The high temperature in Killeen Friday was 95 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
Retired Lt. Gen. Don Jones, who sits on the board that oversees the shelter, passed out cookies and restocked ice in the coolers.
As of Friday, Friends in Crisis had raised $85,669.28 of a $180,000 goal, according to Larry Moehnke, vice president of the Families in Crisis board of directors. The shelter still needs $94,330.72 to reopen.
For more information on how to donate, call 254-634-1184 or mail to Friends in Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540. Donations can also be submitted at the shelter’s GoFundMe account: www.gofundme.com/friends-in-crisis-shelter; or Facebook: www.facebook.com/donate/301357674123600/301357677456933/
