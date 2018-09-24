With the rainy season upon the Central Texas region, fires caused by lightning can be concerning for residents.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency website, U.S. local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 22,600 fires per year that were started by lightning from 2004 to 2011. The fires caused an average of nine civilian deaths, 53 civilian injuries, and $451 million in direct property damage per year.
Only 19 percent of reported lightning fires occurred in homes, but those accounted for 86 percent of the associated lightning fire civilian deaths, 76 percent of the associated injuries and 68 percent of the direct property damage.
And last month, three homes in Killeen and one in Harker Heights caught on fire after being struck by lightning, according to fire department officials.
One of the big reasons new homes in the Killeen and Harker Heights areas get hit by lightning regularly, is the lack of mature trees.
The homes that got hit by lightning last month were in west Killeen.
“In that area, there are no trees at all, and there’s nothing for the lightning to hit but the tops of homes,” Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank said at the time. “You run into that problem with new neighborhoods.”
With the possibility of lightning causing fires, local fire officials offered safety tips for the times storms hit.
“Stay away from windows, unplug electrical appliances and centrally locate yourself in a house,” said Ray Gandara, a lieutenant with Fire Station No. 2 in Harker Heights. “It is also important to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. There are a lot of things that can produce carbon monoxide.”
According to the city of Killeen website, the fire marshal urges individuals to change the batteries in their smoke detectors and test them to ensure they operate properly.
In order to ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors remain fully functional, look for a “replace by” date on the detectors.
These dates can be found on the label where the manufacturer’s name is located and in some cases on the front of the detector.
If the detectors are past the “replace by” date, replace them. After that date, the detectors may not operate properly or operate at all.
Another recommendation from Gandara was to ensure attics in homes are free from clutter.
“If you can, have an outdoor storage unit. It would be better than storing items in the attic,” Gandara said. “If there is a fire, and we have to go through the attic, clutter creates an obstruction for us.”
Local fire departments have been touring the inside of newly constructed homes in an effort to understand the layout of each property.
“We go out and check the construction on the newer homes so we can stay up to date on what the floor plans look like in case we have to respond to a fire,” Gandara said. “Understanding the layout helps us navigate through a home if it catches on fire.”
Gandara also said it is important to have a plan in case of a fire emergency.
“Be sure to have an escape plan and a meeting place if there is a house fire,” Gandara said.
If a fire does occur, Gandara said it is best to exit the structure and call 911 immediately.
And if someone is outside when a storm hits, it is equally important to seek shelter.
According to the NFPA, lightning is within striking distance anytime thunder can be heard. It is recommended to seek shelter inside a home, large building or hardtop vehicle.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, other lightning safety tips include:
If the weather forecast calls for thunderstorms, postpone your trip or activity.
Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors. Find a safe, enclosed shelter.
The main lightning safety guide is the 30-30 rule. After you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder before you reach 30, go indoors. Suspend activities for at least 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
If no shelter is available, crouch low, with as little of your body touching the ground as possible. Lightning causes electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly over 100 feet away.
Stay away from concrete floors or walls. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.
Although you should move into a nonconcrete structure if possible, being indoors does not automatically protect you from lightning. In fact, about one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors.
Avoid water during a thunderstorm. Lightning can travel through plumbing.
Avoid electronic equipment of all types. Lightning can travel through electrical systems and radio and television reception systems.
Avoid corded phones. However, cordless or cellular phones are safe to use during a storm.
Avoid concrete floors and walls.
For more information about fire safety, contact the local fire department.
