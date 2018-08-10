Three homes caught fire Thursday evening after a concentration of lightning strikes hit a 10-block area in southwest Killeen, according to fire officials.
Killeen firefighters responded to structure fires in the 6100 block of Taree Loop, the 4600 block of Sydney Harbour Court and the 5100 block of Allegany Drive after callers reported lightning striking the homes between 5:30 and 6 p.m.
Fire Chief Brian Brank said there was major damage to at least two of the homes. Three residents were displaced from the home on Allegany Drive and two were displaced from the home on Taree Loop, Brank said.
Residents of the home on Syndey Harbour Court were not displaced despite damage to the structure.
"It blew a hole in the roof, but the people decided to stay," Brank said.
Brank said a lack of mature trees in that area made it more likely for lightning to strike homes rather than other tall objects.
"In that area, there are no trees at all, and there’s nothing for the lightning to hit but the tops of homes," he said. "You run into that problem with new neighborhoods."
According to media reports, a home in Harker Heights also caught fire due to a lighting strike Thursday evening.
The fire was reported at around 5:40 p.m. Thursday at 814 Tuscan Road, displacing a family of four, according to KWTX.
