Aug. 1 will mark the one-year anniversary since the Vive Les Arts Theatre was saved from permanent closure in a near-majority, last-minute vote by VLA members. By all accounts, from 2017 back roughly five years, the community theater had been losing money. The reasons were plentiful: decreasing ticket sales, memberships and donations; loss of profits in concessions; a lack of grant monies and sponsorships; a decline in attendance.
Eric Shepard, a former artistic director at the VLA Theatre, is back. This time, Shepard is executive director of VLA and also serves as the Waco Civic Theater executive director. Membership and finances are both up at VLA, he said.
“I’m very optimistic about next season; we’re helping each other … We’re not just open, we’re here to stay. We have a future,” Shepard said Wednesday.
In early 2017, the theater had been operating in the red for a while, prompting the then-board to make the surprise announcement that they were shutting the theater’s doors.
Theater members had heard the rumors, of course, but even they had never considered the doors would close.
Meghan Spear, then 17, was quoted at the time as saying, “I knew there was a financial crisis … but I didn’t expect this. I don’t think anyone did.”
Jim Wrex, a current board member and a part of the production then, remembers, “The director told the cast and crew, ‘By the way, this is the last show being produced here.’ Everybody — in tears … It was heartbreaking.”
Of several current board members interviewed Wednesday at the VLA theater, everyone said the same thing, in the same words: no one raised a red flag in warning, only a white flag in surrender.
“People wanted to do anything possible to help this theater thrive. This is a very precious gem in this community. If it goes away, it’s never going to come back,” said Howard Fomby, a VLA board member.
Responding to the battle cry of the public, VLA members held their own vote and reversed the board’s decision, to the cheers of those at the Aug. 1, 2017, annual member meeting.
There would be changes ahead, but the theater would remain open.
Executive Board Secretary Stacie Dishon said to those attending that meeting one year ago, “Now, don’t go away. We need your help.” Repairs to the theater were needed, and there were funds to be raised.
There were also new board members to elect, as about 15 of the original board members had resigned. And the new board members were determined to begin effecting change. Many of them had a very hands-on approach, starting with those emergency repairs.
“The first thing we did — me and Mike (Linnemann) and Howard (Fomby) — was put down tiles, took out the lights, Mike got his people involved, I got my people involved,” said Kristl Evans, VLA board member.
Wrex changed the lighting; his wife Jodie, along with then-Board Chairwoman Summer Heidtbrink and Evans, laid tile. Tech director Jeremy Stallings replaced the entire stage.
Linnemann continued, “We made calls to different suppliers, different vendors around town.”
These suppliers, included John Dean from Dean’s Electric, Heights Lumber Supply, Lowe’s, and Busy B’s Painting, donated their time, materials, and labor to help get the repairs done before the beginning of the season, just a month away.
FUNDRAISING
The first big membership drive of the season, which took place last September, brought in almost $50,000 alone. Linnemann said their Membership Appreciation Drive began early this time, two weeks ago, and has already raised $30,000.
One big change the board made was to the by-laws. In it, board members now serve two-year terms. This was put into place with the idea that by limiting terms to only two years, new people can bring new ideas in, always keeping things fresh and creative. Exiting board members can still be active in the theater, and can reapply for board member status after one year. The by-laws also now allow for the annual meetings — held Aug. 1 — to be open to the public.
One of the biggest changes last year came from a partnership between VLA and the Waco Civic Theater. The partnership, a production agreement, meant that certain plays were shared by the two theaters, thereby cutting down on production expenses. The theaters would share royalties, but they would also share set expenses. The agreement allowed for double the number of performances, which meant double the amount of revenue, so shared royalties would still mean a profit for VLA.
“Eric was instrumental in that,” Evans said of Shepard.
Jodie Wrex added, “Without him, we wouldn’t be as successful. And his heart is in this theater.”
Shepard said the partnership with the Waco Civic Theater was a good move for both organizations, too. Of the relationship with the WCT, he said that it did, in fact, help keep production costs down since the theaters were sharing those expenses. He also said, “Both theaters have seen growth outside the confines of their usual audience.”
Jodie Wrex also pointed out, “We’re able to share talent with Waco; it allowed us to cast more people.”
Evans said, “It brought all different walks of life together.”
It’s now been almost a full year since VLA was almost forced to shut its doors to the public, but thanks to the changes it has made, and to the community for its support, the theater is going strong once again, operating in the black for the first time in years.
Shepard, in an interview last month, said VLA has been seeing a profit since last August. He said at the time, “The arrows are pointing in the right direction. After 10 months of being in the black, it feels great … Our membership is higher than it has been in past years, attendance is up.”
“It fills a need, people want it,” he said last week.
As for where Vive Les Arts is headed, though there is still work to do on the curtains, dressing rooms and lighting and sound systems, Jodie Wrex answered simply, “Continued improvement, and an even more successful season.”
Linnemann said, “I see last year as plugging all the holes on the boat. Now that we’ve plugged the holes, we’re going to try to make the boat go faster. We’re going to be able to move forward and really get creative … and bring the theater more to life than we already have.”
