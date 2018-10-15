Lions Club Park Senior Center will re-open at 8 a.m. Tuesday following a three-month closure for repairs, according to the city of Killeen.
A waterline break in July created damage throughout the facility forcing its closure and relocation of senior programs, the city said. Minor repairs and replacements are still in process, but most center amenities will be available for use.
Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Bob Gilmore Senior Center is located at 2205 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. It is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.
Both senior centers provide activities and fellowship for senior citizens, the city said. Regular programs include meals, crafts, games and exercise classes. Additional programs include trips, dances and holiday celebrations.
Senior center memberships are free for residents age 55 and older and their spouses.
More information including the current schedule of activities for both locations is available at killeentexas.gov/seniors.
