Staff Report
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and a number of events are planned to honor the civil rights leader. Here is a look at events in the Killeen-Fort Hood area:
TODAY
A MLK worship service will be held at 6 p.m. today at Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
CJOY Entertainment presents the 17th Annual Martin Luther King High School Step-Up Fest at 6 p.m. today at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The event showcases local and out-of-town step teams from various high schools as they vie for the title of MLK Step-Up Fest ’19 Champion.
“Stepping is more than rhythm, more than dancing, more than the music,” organizers said. “It’s Stepping, a dance tradition made popular by African-American fraternities and sororities. It is a complex performance involving synchronized movement, singing, speaking, chanting, drama, military, call and response and drill-team moves.”
Doors open at 5 p.m., and presale tickets are $7, available at Larry’s Barbershop (Copperas Cove), Gay’s House of Beauty, Sharp Cuts, Barber and Beauty, or online at www.mlkstepshow.eventbrite.com. Contact Info: Jasmine Purnell cjoyent@gmail.com.
monday
The Killeen Branch NAACP is hosting the annual MLK Jr. March on Monday, beginning at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday and the march begins at 9 a.m. Organizers say to look for the balloons at Ball Fields 1-4 (start and finish).
The MLK Jr. Program will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, Killeen.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Program will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen. Edward L. Hill, dean of the College of Education at Texas A&M-University Central Texas, will be the featured speaker.
The Copperas Cove MLK Commemoration Committee Sponsors will hold the 21st annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Copperas Cove on Monday.
The event begins with a unity march scheduled for line-up at 12:45 p.m. Participants will start at the First Step Child Care Center at 1402 South Farm-to-Market 116 and conclude at Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church, 2306 A, Farm-to-Market 116.
At 2 p.m., a program with the theme “Standing for Truth, Justice and Equality” will feature Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Joe Burns. During the event, scholarships will be distributed to five area youths. For more information, call 254-258-5930, or email Ladyc65_99@yahoo.com.
Closings
In Killeen, all facilities will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Killeen ISD schools and offices will also be closed.
In Copperas Cove, only the Hills of Cove Golf Course will be open, pending weather conditions. All other city facilities are closed. Copperas Cove ISD schools will be closed as well.
Harker Heights city facilities will also be closed for the holiday.
Soldiers at Fort Hood will also have the day off for the federal holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.