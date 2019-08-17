Altrusa International of Central Texas meets the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Shilo Inn on South W.S. Young drive at 5:30 p.m. for a dinner/business meeting.
Ongoing projects for the local chapter include maintaining a restful family room at Families in Crisis and supporting Days for Girls, a worldwide nonproft. DFG is currently assembling sanitary kits for girls and women in areas where the usual products are not available or usable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.