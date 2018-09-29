Guests and members were treated to a dinner, new members were introduced, special guest speakers presented speeches, group projects were discussed, and gifts and friendly banter were exchanged.
That was the atmosphere as the local chapter of Altrusa International held a membership mixer and group meeting at the Shilo Inn in Killeen last Tuesday.
“We’re an easygoing club that loves to have fun. We have projects and we work on them; the projects are our main thing. We’re pretty much a community service group,” said Altrusa of Central Texas Club Treasurer Denise Edmondson about this group.
Altrusa of Central Texas is a camaraderie-focused group that has been recognized for the success of its goodwill efforts, even placing first place for the Mamie L. Bass award for its “Families in Crisis Quiet Reading Room” project.
The local chapter was formed in 2008 with the intent of providing a service to the local community and the world by being a resource for those needing basic shelter, safety, education and health products. Many of their projects focus on literacy and women’s issues. On the fourth Tuesday of every month, official Altrusa of Central Texas meetings are held, and projects are conducted year-round.
Altrusa of Central Texas has an upcoming Fall Leadership event in San Antonio scheduled for next month; the 63rd District Nine Conference will be held in April in Grapevine; and the Altrusa International Convention is scheduled for next summer at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. Altrusa District Nine, made up of only Texas chapters, has already begun planning a convention for 2023.
Special guest speaker at last week’s meeting in Killeen — Altrusa District 9 Second Vice President Shirley Raymer — commended Altrusa of Central Texas and District 9’s contribution to Altrusa International. District 9 has been able to raise a substantial amount — more than $25,000 annually — for Altrusa International. In 2017, District 9 raised over $35,000.
“District 9 is an awesome district. We’re awesome in the number of members that we have, we’re awesome in the service we provide. We’re awesome in our Altrusa generosity,” Raymer said, while stating the financial impact District 9 has been able to provide Altrusa.
“Keep on with doing what you’re doing, because I promise you, you’re doing it right,” Raymer said in regards to Altrusa of Central Texas’ operations.
“It is such a needed part in our societies today, especially in these developing regions of the world where they have no help if it doesn’t come from us. That’s just the way it is,” Raymer said regarding the projects Altrusa of Central Texas has requested funding for.
The following projects and meetings are ongoing in partnership with the Altrusa of Central Texas chapter and are all open to those in the community who want to help:
Days for Girls: this project helps females in remote areas around the world where infrastructure, income and access to hygiene products are lacking. Girls in these areas often miss a week a month of school because the lack of these products. Days for Girls focuses on sewing together washable pads; 1 million have been distributed.
The local Belton chapter meetings are held 2 to 5 p.m. on the third Saturdays of the month at Belton First United Methodist Church.
Harker Heights Public Library: In partnership with Altrusa, provides free workshops and classes to caregivers to promote early literacy for children. Volunteers are welcome to become instructors.
Families in Crisis: The organization that runs homeless shelters in the Killeen area is renovating a room into a place where people can read, find quiet time and relax. Volunteers who want to assist with the renovation are welcome.
Bag Drive: lightly-used bag and purse donations are welcome, as well as small gifts (chapstick, Bibles, gift cards, pens, flashlights, wipes, etc.) to put in them. These gifts will be inserted before being donated to those in need.
Other: Donations and volunteers are welcome to support Kids Against Hunger, Food Pantries in Centex, and ongoing book drives.
To learn more about Altrusa of Central Texas, pitch a project, or get involved, email centexaltrusa@gmail.com or visit the Altrusa International Inc. of Central Texas Facebook page.
Altrusa of Central Texas is currently accepting new members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.