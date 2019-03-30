The fourth annual Five Hills Bridge the Gap Art Festival took place Saturday in Copperas Cove. There were around 50 different artists, and more than 2,000 guests who attended the event.
Sheri Wilson, a member of the Five Hills Art Guildfor five years, said, “We wanted to get people out looking at art.”
Artists from Austin, Dallas, Waco and New Mexico along with local artists were showing their works at the event.
The festival has grown significantly since its inception.
The first year, the event took place in the parking lot at Cove Terrace shopping center for one day. The next year the event was moved to the city park but still for only one day.
Then, the event was moved to Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove to allow for the large number of artists that attend the event. The festival also takes place over two days now because they have so many more artists and guests, Wilson said.
Tim Schneck, a woodwork artist from Joshua, has attended the festival for the past three years. “It’s always been one of the most profitable shows I do,” Schneck said. He creates cutting boards and wall signs along with other wood pieces.
Haelie Heard is an artist who recently moved to the Copperas Cove area and attended the Five Hills Art Festival for the first time.
Heard writes Scripture down to help her Bible study and eventually she started drawing pictures that matched with the Scripture she was writing down.
“I think it’s a good event. I like the setting,” Heard said.
Beth Nelson was a guest at the festival and it was her first time attending the event.
Nelson said, “I saw it on Facebook and I was interested in seeing what was available.” There is a nice mix of types of art, she said.
The event continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Ogletree Gap Preserve in Copperas Cove. For more information visit the Five Hills Art Guild Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/FiveHillsArtGuild/
