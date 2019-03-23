COPPERAS COVE — The sixth annual Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Wendy Sledd is the volunteer director of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant and she said there were over 130 contestants competing for over $80,000 in scholarships.
“Copperas Cove used to have a pageant and it died off 18 years ago,” Sledd said. “I am a military spouse so when I come to a community I want to leave it better than I found it.”
The Chamber of Commerce of Copperas Cove told Sledd that bringing back the pageant was a great way for her to help the community.
“We as a team achieve amazing things for the community every year,” Sledd said.
Five Hills royalty, or the winners of the pageant, complete over 5,000 hours of community service every year, and this year alone they have put $15,000 back into Copperas Cove through their service projects.
Sledd said she loves working the pageant because “I get to see great growth in our young people and our adults.”
Amanda Sawyer is the mother of two competitors and a competitor herself. She competed in the Ms. Five Hills division. Sawyer’s daughter, Carleigh Ross, won Teen Miss Five Hills last year and her second daughter, Hayley Sawyer, competed and won the Junior Miss Five Hills division.
“It’s a major confidence builder,” Amanda Sawyer said.
After winning the Junior Miss Five Hills division, Hayley Sawyer said, “It feels awesome. I almost can’t believe it.”
Carleigh has been competing in pageants since she was a baby. She is now 18 and graduated from high school and in pursuit of a pre-med degree in biology.
“It’s not just about being in the spotlight, it’s about helping out in your community,” Ross said. Throughout her years of competing, Ross has completed over 1,500 hours of community service.
Thomas Brooks is the father of 7-year-old competitor Calla Covalt. This was Calla’s first pageant.
“She loves team sports but we wanted her to explore other options,” Brooks said. Calla’s mother and grandmother both competed in pageants so it is a family affair.
Madonna Schlipp is the grandmother of Gabriella Schlipp who competed in the Junior Miss Five Hills division.
“I got her involved in pageantry to help build her confidence,” the elder Schlipp said.
Gabriella said she likes pageantry because, “I get to pretty myself up.”
For more information visit the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
