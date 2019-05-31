A Killeen boy had 11 inches of hair cut off at Great Clips on Thursday. Mark Seager, 8, grew his hair for two years before having it cut.
He will be donating his hair to Wigs for Kids. According to its website, Wigs for Kids is an organization that supports children who have lost their hair due to “chemotherapy, radiation therapy, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns and other medical issues at no cost to children or their families.”
Seager began growing his hair because of a video his mother had showed him of a child receiving a wig from Wigs for Kids.
“I started because I felt bad for the people with cancer,” Seager said.
“I felt bad for the people who didn’t have hair.”
Seager said he hopes, when the wig from his hair is made, that a video of the child receiving it will be made so he can see it.
“This whole day, I was just thinking about how proud that kid who got my hair will be when they see it,” he said.
Seager said he may do it again, but it depends on how he feels, because growing his hair for two years again would bring about the maintenance considerations that come with long hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.