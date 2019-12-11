The Central Christian Church is hosting a living Nativity scene from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The event will be in the church’s parking lot, 1301 Trimmier Road, in Killeen. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be joining the group.
