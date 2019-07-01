Anderson Chapel A.M.E. Church hosted its third annual Day of Caring at the Marion J. and Alice W. Douse Community Center on Monday, welcoming needy residents with free activities, food and supplies.
Church volunteers and members of the community provided attendees with free haircuts and hair stylings, light breakfast options and full meals for lunch, new and gently used clothing and shoes, manicures, and health and hygiene information.
The event also offered several outside activities for children to participate in.
