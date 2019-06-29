A Killeen church invited residents to drive through their parking lot and receive prayer on Saturday.
Excellent Covenant Powerhouse Ministries hosts a drive-through prayer every three to four months and church officials have been having the event since 2015, according to Saberina Griffin, a part of the evangelism ministry with the church.
“We just come out here and ask people to come and we pray for them,” Griffin said.
One resident who drove through and received prayer was Kiara McMorris, a member of the church.
“I need prayer so I just decided to come,” McMorris said. She added that she was feeling better after praying with Evelyn Perwitt, a minister of the church.
