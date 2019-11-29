Church Meals

Shawn Gilmore, left, a church volunteer, hands a meal to Charrissa Smith at the Killeen Mission Soup Kitchen on Friday.

 Hunter King | Herald

A Killeen church provided around 200 meals to local residents on Friday.

Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Zephyr Road in Killeen provided meals on wheels, handed out meals at the Killeen Mission Soup Kitchen and served sit down meals at the church to ensure that people have a meal the day after Thanksgiving, according to Melanie Jones, a member of the church. Roosevelt Huggins is the chairman of the board at the church and spoke about why the church provides the meals.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.