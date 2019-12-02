181130-HH Tree Lite-047

Jeff Achee, the City's Parks and Recreation Director welcomed everyone to the during Harker Heights 5th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall, on Friday, November 30, 2018.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

Now that December is here, local cities are officially preparing for their annual tree lighting ceremonies.

The city of Harker Heights will perform the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. today. The event will occur at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing.

