Most local cities showed no violations on their 2018 Consumer Confidence Reports that are required by the state.
Local cities water systems gather information including “the source of water used like rivers, lakes, reservoirs or aquifers, chemical contaminants, bacteriological contaminants, compliance with drinking water rules, educational health information, water system contact information and public participation opportunities,” according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality website. The information is given to the commission.
The commission requires every community public water system to gather the information taken throughout the year and compile it into a “Consumer Confidence Report” that is sent to residents in their water bill by July 1 every year so the consumers can learn about the water they drink.
The cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton and Florence all showed no violations in their water.
Gatesville had one minor violation for failing to submit their findings when testing their drinking water for the contaminant chlorite from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2018 to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Lampasas had two minor violations for turbidity. Turbidity shows the cloudiness of the water.
Annual local city water reports were released by the cities over the last couple weeks.
“This report is produced to provide you with important information regarding the quality of your drinking water in a comprehensive yet concise format,” according to the city of Killeen’s report.
All of the cities are required to tell where they receive their water and provide information from the TCEQ about how water can get contaminated and what is required by the Environmental Protection Agency to provide clean drinking water to citizens.
All of the water reports for these cities can be found on each city’s website.
