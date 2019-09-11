The 4535 Council of the League of United Latin American Citizens delivered 100 cases of water to Killeen and Harker Heights first responders on Wednesday, which marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
The council bought 100 cases of water to divide amongst the Killeen Police Department, the Killeen Fire Department, Harker Heights Police Department and Harker Heights Fire Department, according to Raul Villaronga, the vice president of the council and a former Killeen mayor.
