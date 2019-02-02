The Historically Black Colleges and Universities, or HBCU, College Fair drew hundreds of participants to Warrior Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Saturday.
Sponsored by the MOSS Foundation, the second-annual fair had representatives from schools like Southern University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University, Prairie View A&M and Texas College along with a few other schools.
Students from around the area come to the three-hour fair to learn about college and higher education as they are getting ready to take that next step in their academic careers.
Jasmin Caldwell, vice president of the MOSS Foundation, was in charge of the college fair this year. The foundation was founded in 2017 and is rooted in three things: academics, community service and mentorship.
Caldwell said the college fair lets students know about the importance of supporting historically black schools and all schools in and out of Texas. The event is held in February because it honors Black History Month.
The first HBCU college fair was held at the Killeen Community Center and Caldwell said, “last year we had about 400 kids and we are expecting that again.”
Tamara Lavan, a parent attending the event with her son, said that it is very important to have an education, that life is very expensive, and that without an education life can be very difficult.
Lavan said she was there “to secure my son’s future.”
